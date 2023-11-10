Muthoot Finance Q2 Results Review -Net Interest Margins Declined Further; Slow Gold Loan Growth: IDBI Capital

Muthoot Finance Ltd. reported further decline in net interest margins led by rise in cost of funds. However, management guided for spreads to be maintained in the range of 9 -10% in FY24. Gold loan grew slowly by 2% QoQ (versus 7% QoQ Q1 FY24) due to lower disbursements.

Overall assets under management growth stood at 20.6% YoY versus 19% YoY (Q1 FY24) due to base effect.

Muthoot Finance's management maintained AUM growth guidance of 15% growth for FY24. Asset quality improved as non-performing assets sold to asset reconstruction company (first time in Company history).

Net interest income declined by 2% QoQ led by decline in margins; Provisions declined by 86% QoQ as asset quality improved; profit after tax grew by 2% QoQ.

We maintained estimates as guidance remains intact and maintain ‘Hold’ rating with target price of Rs 1,300, valuing it at two times price/adjusted book value FY25E.