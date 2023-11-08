Muhurat Picks 2023 - L&T, SBI, Coromandel, TV Today Among Top Seven Diwali Picks From ICICI Direct

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (Current market price: Rs 2918 / Target price Rs. 3560/ upside potential: 22%)

L&T is India’s largest engineering and construction company, with interest in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, services business segments.

As of H1 FY24, Infrastructure segment contributes ~47% to consolidated revenue followed by services at 32%.

The company with diversified presence across business verticals and geographies commands a mammoth order-backlog of Rs 450000 crore, up 22% YoY as of Q2 FY24. This provides strong revenue visibility over next two- three years.

Coupled with this a strong project pipeline of Rs 8.8 trillion will ensure 15% order inflow growth in FY24. Strong scale up in services business like IT and Finance also provides cushion to cash flows and cyclical risk of engineering business.

We remain upbeat on the prospects of the company and believe L&T is the best proxy play on India capex story and preferred large cap capital goods pick. L&T is expected to deliver 18.6% and 26.5% revenue and PAT CAGR over FY23-FY25E, respectively.

We believe selective profitable growth. monetisation of non-core assets, strict balance sheet discipline will help L&T to achieve 18% return on equity by 2026 and create shareholder value.

We value the company on SoTP basis and arrive at a fair value of Rs 3560.

Key risks: