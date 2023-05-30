Mrs Bectors Q4 Results Review - Distribution-Led Outperformance Continues : ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Q4FY23 results were above our estimates. Mrs. Bectors’ continues to report material uptick in revenue growth trajectory (+38% YoY with similar growth across all four quarters) led by distribution expansion in existing regions and pricing. Market share gains in its core market of upper North India and adjacent relatively weaker markets of lower North India is also pleasing. Operating margins came in at 13.9% with moderation in input cost and operating leverage. Management plans to focus on driving distribution-led revenue growth (targets high-teens) while maintaining its margin guidance of 14% in FY24 (incremental savings to be invested to drive growth).
We believe the distribution expansion of domestic biscuits and branded breads business in its existing and new regions driven by sales initiatives would likely be a key driver for growth in the medium term. Further, focus on premiumisation within existing product segments and providing differential offerings to customers may drive margin expansion. Upgrade to BUY (from ADD) with revised TP of Rs850.
