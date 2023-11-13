Mrs. Bectors Q2 Review - Continued Focus On Distribution Expansion Yielding Results: ICICI Securities

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results were above our estimates.

The company continues to be on a robust revenue growth trajectory (+19% YoY in Q2 FY24) led by distribution expansion supported by marketing. Biscuits segment (+25% YoY led by high-teens volume growth and premiumisation) outperformed bakery segment (+12% YoY) as a few territory expansion plans were held back due to capacity constraints (to be resolved by Q3 FY24) and slowdown in institutional bakery demand.

Operating margins continue to be healthy at 15.6%. Building blocks are in place with-

continued investment behind distribution expansion with increased fleet on street (direct reach increased to 270,000 outlets), focus on improving analytics and better servicing (implementation of distributor management system after sales force automation last year) and building brand awareness – signed Kareena Kapoor for TVC campaign to support distribution expansion.

Maintain 'Buy'.