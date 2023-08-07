Mrs. Bectors Q1 Review - Template Appears To Be Set, Repeatability Over Medium Term Is Key: ICICI Securities
Moderation in input cost and operating leverage drive margin expansion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Q1 FY24 results were above our estimates. Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. continues to be on a robust revenue growth trajectory (+24% YoY in Q1 FY24) led by distribution expansion in existing and new markets with broad-based growth across biscuits and bakery segment.
Some moderation in growth rates is likely with price reduction by company (with input cost correction) to stay competitive and maintain the market share gain trajectory.
Operating margins came in at 15.5% (above management guidance of 14% in FY24) with moderation in input cost and operating leverage.
We believe the distribution expansion of domestic biscuits and branded breads business in its existing and new regions is likely be a key driver for growth in the medium term. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Britannia Q1 Review - Growth Trajectory Likely To Change With Resurgence Of Competition: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.