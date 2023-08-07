Mrs. Bectors Q1 Review - Template Appears To Be Set, Repeatability Over Medium Term Is Key: ICICI Securities

Q1 FY24 results were above our estimates. Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. continues to be on a robust revenue growth trajectory (+24% YoY in Q1 FY24) led by distribution expansion in existing and new markets with broad-based growth across biscuits and bakery segment.

Some moderation in growth rates is likely with price reduction by company (with input cost correction) to stay competitive and maintain the market share gain trajectory.

Operating margins came in at 15.5% (above management guidance of 14% in FY24) with moderation in input cost and operating leverage.

We believe the distribution expansion of domestic biscuits and branded breads business in its existing and new regions is likely be a key driver for growth in the medium term. Maintain 'Buy'.