MRPL Q4 Results Review - Outlook Modest Despite Robust Performance: Motilal Oswal

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. delivered a beat on our Ebitda and profit after tax estimates led by higher-than estimated reported gross refining margin of $15.1/barrel of oil in Q4 FY23. Refining throughput was at 4.41 million metric tonne (versus our estimate of 4.47 mmt and 4.39 mmt in Q3 FY23).

MRPL achieved its highest ever throughput of 17.14 mmt in FY23. The company also added 31 retail outlets during the year. Total retail outlets stood at 63 at end of FY23.

Singapore GRM has declined sharply to $3.8/bbl during April 2023 to date from $8.2/bbl during Q4 FY23. It averaged $10.8/bbl during FY23 and had even touched a record high of $21.7/bbl in Q1 FY23.

The Singapore GRM trend highlightsthat a sustained good performance remains a concern given the highly volatile macro environment at present. Hence, we forecast a core GRM of $6/bbl for MRPL during FY24-25.