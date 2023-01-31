MRPL Q3 Results Review - Operational Performance Better Than Expected: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. reported a beat on our Ebitda and profit after tax estimates with the company posting a gross refining margin of $3.88/barrel of oil in Q3 FY23.
Refining throughput was at 4.48 metric million tonne (versus our estimate of 3.93 mmt; 4.35 mmt in Q3 FY22 and 3.96 mmt in Q2 FY23).
MRPL achieved the highest aviation turbine fuel production in Oct-22 (209 thousand metric tonne versus previous peak of 178 tmt in Sep-22). It also dispatched its highest ever motor spirit of 154 tmt in domestic market in Oct-22 (previous best was 140 tmt in Oct-21). The company also exported ATF cargo of 65 tmt for the first time ever in Nov-22.
Singapore GRM remained steady and has been at $10.2/barrel of oil in Jan-23-year-to-date; it touched a record high of $21.7/bbl in Q1 FY23. It stood at $6.2/bbl in Q3 and $7.1/bbl in Q2 FY23; this trend highlights that a sustained good performance remains a concern given the highly volatile macro environment at present.
