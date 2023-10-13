MRPL - Declining Gross Refining Margins A Concern: Prabhudas Lilladher

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. has a 15 million metric tonnes per annum refinery with Nelson Complexity Index of 11.3 that boasts of a polypropylene plant of 440 kilo tonne per annum and 1.2 mmtpa paraxylene/benzene capacity at ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd.

The PX facility has been recently revamped and can produce reformate or PX depending upon demand-supply dynamics.

MRPL’s refining margins are likely to be impacted in the near term due to Singapore GRMs weakening amid demand concerns. We estimate a GRM of $6/barrel of oil for FY24/25E.

The older issue of unavailability of water supply has been resolved with commencement of desalination plant in CY21. The company is trading at a price-to-earning of four times.