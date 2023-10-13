MRPL - Declining Gross Refining Margins A Concern: Prabhudas Lilladher
Decline of $1/barrel of oil in GRM to impact Ebitda by Rs 10 billion.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. has a 15 million metric tonnes per annum refinery with Nelson Complexity Index of 11.3 that boasts of a polypropylene plant of 440 kilo tonne per annum and 1.2 mmtpa paraxylene/benzene capacity at ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd.
The PX facility has been recently revamped and can produce reformate or PX depending upon demand-supply dynamics.
MRPL’s refining margins are likely to be impacted in the near term due to Singapore GRMs weakening amid demand concerns. We estimate a GRM of $6/barrel of oil for FY24/25E.
The older issue of unavailability of water supply has been resolved with commencement of desalination plant in CY21. The company is trading at a price-to-earning of four times.
Valuation and recommendation:
Every $1/bbl change in GRM impacts MRPL’s operating profit by Rs 10 billion. At a GRM of $6/bbl, the company would be able to generate a free cash flow of Rs 14 billion, which would help reduce net debt from current level of Rs 140 billion to Rs 107 billion.
We value MRPL at five times FY26 enterprise value/Ebitda and recommend ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 94/share.
Sensitivity of valuation to GRM is very high. If we assume a GRM of $7/bbl, then target price will be Rs 126/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
