MRF Q4 Results Review - Above Estimate; Benign Raw Material Costs Aid Margin Expansion: Motilal Oswal

MRF Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax increased by ~10%/60%/1.26 times YoY to Rs 57.2 billion/Rs 8.4 billion/Rs 3.5 billion. FY23 consolidated revenue/Ebidta/adjusted profit after tax grew 19%/17%/15% YoY.

Revenue rose 10% YoY to Rs 57.25 billion (inline) likely on the back of stable domestic demand and price hikes. Consolidated export revenue improved 5% YoY to Rs 18.8 billion for FY23.

MRF's gross margin expanded 490 bps QoQ/YoY to 37% due to lower raw material costs and price hikes.

The above factors, coupled with lower employee costs, led to a 460 bps YoY/480 bps QoQ expansion in Ebitda margin to 14.7% (estimate: 11.9%). Ebitda grew 60% YoY to Rs 8.4 billion (our estimate: Rs 6.9 billion).

There was an extraordinary item of income tax impact on account of a refund from a wholly owned subsidiary amounting to Rs 803 million. Despite higher tax, adjusted profit after tax jumped 1.26 times to Rs 3.5 billion (estimate: Rs 2.75 billion).

The board has declared a special dividend of Rs 169 per share. The total dividend for FY23 stood at Rs 175 per share.