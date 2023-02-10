MRF Q3 Results Review - Inline; Superior Performance Ebbs: Motilal Oswal

MRF Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew ~15%/13%/16% YoY to Rs 55.3 billion/Rs 5.5 billion/Rs 1.7 billion, respectively. Its nine months-FY23 revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax stood at +22%/+1%/-17% YoY, respectively.

Revenue grew 15% YoY to Rs 55.3 billion (inline) during the quarter likely aided by stable domestic demand and price hikes.

The trend of sequential gross margin expansion for tyre companies continues as gross margin expanded ~240 bps QoQ (-130 bps YoY) to 32.1% (inline).

MRF’s Ebitda margin came in at 9.9% (-20 bps YoY/+170 bps QoQ) versus our estimate 9.6%. Ebitda grew 13% YoY to Rs 5.5 billion (inline) in Q3 FY23.

Earlier, gross margin of Ceat Ltd./Apollo Tyres Ltd. expanded 200 bps/80 bps QoQ while Ebitda margin expanded 170 bps/220 bps QoQ, respectively. Adjusted profit after tax too came in line at Rs 1.7 billion (up 16% YoY). 

The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3/share for FY23.