MPS Q4 Results Review - Revenue Miss; However Improved Efficiencies, Right Mix Led To OPM Beat: Dolat Capital
Vision 2027/28 remains intact, strong growth with stable profitability.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
MPS Ltd. reported revenue decline of 3.5% (our estimate: +3.3%) largely led by slowdown in eLearning division (-13% QoQ) seasonality impact, while content and platform division reported flat growth QoQ.
MPS is confident on sustained growth performance over the next five years due to accelerated growth across all divisions (guidance implied organic growth of 12.5% compound annual growth rate) led by robust demand.
Operating margins expanded by 469 basis points QoQ at 32.1% led by lower operating expenditure (down 10% QoQ).
Expansion majorly led by platform biz., operating profit margin up by 1,124 bps at 41.2% (highest ever) as it saw revival across geographies.
Management expects sustained profitability from operating leverage. Strong Q4, positive outlook for the next five years and focus on acquiring growth business raises our confidence in biz.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Review - Above Estimate; Ebitda Margin Surprised Positively: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.