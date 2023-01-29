MPS Q3 Results Review - Inline; Commentary Remain Confident On Sustained Traction: Dolat Capital

MPS Ltd. reported revenue growth of 4.4% (our estimate: 4.4%) led by-

eLearning division reporting 18% QoQ growth resulting from improved standalone biz. (Up 27% QoQ) and ~Rs 100 million from E.I. Design acquisition, and growth in content business at 5% QoQ.

Operating margins contracted by 35 basis points QoQ at 27.4% led by 494 bps decline in platforms segment profitability as it had certain one-time exit costs in the Highwire biz segment, driving up overall other expenses up by 18% QoQ.

MPS expressed confidence in surpassing its profit after tax guidance of Rs 1 billion for FY23 (nine months-FY23 profit after tax at Rs 771 million), given the expected traction in high margin content biz and robust pipeline in eLearning biz.

Strong performance of Q3, and steady growth outlook raises our confidence in biz.