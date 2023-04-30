Mphasis Q4 Review - Sustain Pain In Digital Risk Lead To Result Miss; FY24 Growth Looks Bleak: Dolat Capital

Mphasis Ltd. reported revenue decline of 4.5% constant currency QoQ (our estimate: -1.8%), where direct business declined 3.4% CC QoQ due to sharp fall in mortgage business (down ~26% QoQ) and delayed conversion led by uncertain macro. DXC declined 24.8% QoQ.

Ebit margin stood at 15.3% and was flat QoQ (our estimate: 15.1%) led by fresher deployment, utilisation improvement and offshoring offset by hedge loss impact (down 80 basis points). Mphasis expect margins to be around 15.3-16.3% in FY24 (better).

Mphasis' management provided additional color on growth, where direct revenue declined 1.8% YoY in CC, but excluding Digital Risk, there was growth of 6.8% YoY in CC, reflecting that remaining verticals seeing positive momentum. Expect growth to revive hereon as Digital Risk would stabalise by Q1.

Q4 performance was weak, while healthy total contract value wins ($309 million in Q4) and margin retention provided part level of stability.