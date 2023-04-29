Mphasis Q4 Results Review - Adverse Macro Remains An Overhang On FY24 Growth: Motilal Oswal
Digital risk remains the key variable to monitor.
Motilal Oswal Report
Mphasis Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance was weaker than our expectations on account of a continued decline in its mortgage business (digital risk, down 23% QoQ).
Again, other parts of the business were weak, with the DXC vertical down 24.8% QoQ constant currency and direct revenue down 3.4% QoQ CC. As a result, overall USD revenue fell 4.5% QoQ CC. The deal total contract value moderated, with net new TCV of $309 million (down 11% YoY) versus a record-high TCV of $401 million in Q3.
While the decline in digital risk (6.8% of revenue) was steeper than our estimate, the key surprise was the decline in direct revenue excluding digital risk (down 1.1% QoQ), hit by delays in project ramp-ups across verticals.
Mphasis' management has indicated that the overall business is likely to remain muted in Q1 FY24 as well and should start recovering from Q2 onward. With limited visibility in a turnaround in the U.S. interest rate cycle (key factor for a recovery in digital risk), we remain cautious on FY24 revenue growth and factor in flat YoY USD CC revenue growth, the weakest in our IT services coverage.
