Mphasis Q3 Results Review - Revenue Slows On Delayed Ramp-Ups; TCV, Margins Improve: Anand Rathi

In Q3, Mphasis Ltd. undershot peers with its sequentially flattish IT services (82% of revenue). The weakness arose from furloughs and delayed ramp-ups in deals won previously. It did well, however, in its key strengths such as total contract value (net new $401 million) and client mining (first client moving to the $200 million bracket), keeping alive revenue-acceleration hopes.

Business process management (18% of revenue) reflected weakness in mortgages (~50% of BPM) though industry volumes have started stabilising in the last two months.

Margins are trending up; to retain pace as revenue growth returns and utilisation/offshore improve. Mphasis' weak Q3 leads to our ~4% cut in estimates and 3% in the target.