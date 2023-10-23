Mphasis Q2 Results Review - Weakness Easing But Yet To Gain Momentum: Motilal Oswal

Mphasis Ltd.'s weakness persists in the mortgage business; however, the pace of deceleration has started easing, which is giving confidence to the management to reduce near-term leakages while building growth on H1 wins.

We factor in the Q1 revenue miss while baking in incremental revenue from Silverline. As a result, our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates remain largely unchanged.

We believe that the current valuation of 20 times FY25E EPS fairly factors in near term earnings growth. Hence, we remain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 2,290 (21 times FY25E EPS).