Mphasis Q2 Results Review - Weakness Easing But Yet To Gain Momentum: Motilal Oswal
Building H2 growth on robust H1 wins.
Motilal Oswal Report
Mphasis Ltd.'s weakness persists in the mortgage business; however, the pace of deceleration has started easing, which is giving confidence to the management to reduce near-term leakages while building growth on H1 wins.
We factor in the Q1 revenue miss while baking in incremental revenue from Silverline. As a result, our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates remain largely unchanged.
We believe that the current valuation of 20 times FY25E EPS fairly factors in near term earnings growth. Hence, we remain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 2,290 (21 times FY25E EPS).
In Q2 FY24, Mphasis' revenue was down 10.1% YoY constant currency, Indian rupee Ebit fell 5.8% YoY, and Indian rupee profit after tax declined 6.3% YoY. Revenue at $398.5 million was flat QoQ CC and was below our estimate of 1.4% QoQ growth.
Direct revenue was up 0.3% QoQ in CC, while DXC revenue declined 6.1% QoQ in CC.
New total contract value stood at $255 million (down 15.6% YoY) versus $707 million in Q1.
Utilisation (excluding trainees) declined 300 bp QoQ to 80%. Headcount declined by 200 QoQ in Q2.
Ebit margin at 15.5% was above our estimate of 15.3%. Profit after tax was down 1.0% QoQ at Rs 3.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 4.0 billion), due to higher interest expenses at Rs 340 million (versus Rs 241 in Q1).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
