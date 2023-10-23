Mphasis Q2 Results Review - Still Hopeful Of A Turnaround In H2: Nirmal Bang

Mphasis Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue was flat in constant currency QoQ terms and weaker than expected. In fact, it is the second quarter in a row that the ‘turnaround’ call has not materialised. Slower than expected ramp up by clients was the key reason attributed for this miss. There was 4.2% CC QoQ decline in the banking, financial services segment (with the mortgage part dragging more). The non-BFS part is growing.

Mphasis is indicating sequential organic growth pick up for H2 FY24 starting from Q3. The acquisition of a salesforce player, Silverline will add ~ $20 million in revenue in Q3. Mphasis is banking on execution of the strong order inflow in H1 FY24 (total contract value up 60% YoY) and account management to deliver the turnaround rather than any improvement in overall demand. With many of the large global BFS players already its long-standing customers, it would require stability in BFS, along with expansion of its non-BFS business, to drive growth in H2 FY24 and beyond. 

We do not share Mphasis’ ‘cautious optimism’ around the BFS space. Firstly, we sense that the U.S. Fed funds rate will stay high (if not go up further) for the rest of 2023. Secondly, while the worst on the mortgage front (mostly demand) may be behind us, asset quality pressures seem to be building up on the consumer lending side for U.S. banks, based on rising delinquencies on personal loans, credit cards and auto loans. Then there is the commercial real estate loans problem to tackle. European financials are up against a weakening economy.

All of this may lead to continued weak spending by global BFS clients in H2 2023/H1 2024. The Mphasis stock rally post its Q1 FY24 results seems a bit premature.

We believe that the worst on the U.S. macro front is ahead of us and hence are cautious on the IT sector and Mphasis. We recently pared down FY25 estimates of our coverage, taking the view that we will face a shallow recession in H1 2024.

Post Q2 FY24, we have modestly raised our revenue estimate across FY24-FY26, while lowering Ebit margins/earning per share on the back of Silverline acquisition. 

We reiterate ‘Sell’ on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 1,712, based on 16 times September-2025E earning per share. 16 times is at a 20% discount to our sector benchmark – Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

We recently reduced our price-earning discount largely due to some success seen in its revenue diversification strategy. The reason for continuing discount is because of its client and vertical concentration, as well as its low return on invested capital relative to TCS.