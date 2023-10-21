Mphasis Q2 Results Review - Macro Overhang Delaying Revival In Deal Ramp-Up: Dolat Capital

Mphasis Ltd. reported revenue growth of 0.1% constant currency QoQ (our estimate: +2.5%). We expected healthy growth led by record total contract value wins in Q1, but delayed ramp-up led to big miss. Its Direct biz (95% of revenue) grew by 0.3% CC QoQ.

Operating profit margin at 15.5% up 10 basis points QoQ (our estimate: 15.3%) led by productivity and offshore leverage offset by hedge losses impact (-60 bps) and lower utilisation.

Mphasis reported TCV wins ($255 million, last twelve months up 30% YoY). It pointed mortgage biz. has bottomed out and expect sequential growth going forward. Operating profit margin guided range of 15.25-16.25% for FY24 excluding merger and acquisition charges (70-80 bps impact). 

Diversification of TCV, operating profit margin expansion and AI centric deal provides stability.

But given sustained weakness in banking, financial servicesS we would wait for optimism reflecting into numbers. Assign 'Accumulate' rating with target price of Rs 2,440 (at 22 times FY26E).