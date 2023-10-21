Mphasis Q2 Results Review - Macro Overhang Delaying Revival In Deal Ramp-Up: Dolat Capital
Diversification strategy de-risking overall portfolio.
Dolat Capital Report
Mphasis Ltd. reported revenue growth of 0.1% constant currency QoQ (our estimate: +2.5%). We expected healthy growth led by record total contract value wins in Q1, but delayed ramp-up led to big miss. Its Direct biz (95% of revenue) grew by 0.3% CC QoQ.
Operating profit margin at 15.5% up 10 basis points QoQ (our estimate: 15.3%) led by productivity and offshore leverage offset by hedge losses impact (-60 bps) and lower utilisation.
Mphasis reported TCV wins ($255 million, last twelve months up 30% YoY). It pointed mortgage biz. has bottomed out and expect sequential growth going forward. Operating profit margin guided range of 15.25-16.25% for FY24 excluding merger and acquisition charges (70-80 bps impact).
Diversification of TCV, operating profit margin expansion and AI centric deal provides stability.
But given sustained weakness in banking, financial servicesS we would wait for optimism reflecting into numbers. Assign 'Accumulate' rating with target price of Rs 2,440 (at 22 times FY26E).
What to expect next Quarter?
We expect sequential growth in revenue of 6.4% QoQ, led by ramp-ups in new TCV signings in last couple of quarters, revival in mortgage segment led by uptick in volumes and acquisition of Silverline (expect $19 million plus contribution).
We expect OPM to decline by 20 bps QoQ, as company re-invests in growth objective along with amortisation of Intangibles and retention bonus to Silverline on account of acquisition offset by productivity gains.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
