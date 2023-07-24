Mphasis Q1 Results Review - Record Deal Wins, Revival In Mortgage Set Stage For Revival: Dolat Capital

Mphasis Ltd. reported revenue decline of 3.5% constant currency (QoQ (our estimate:-0.4%). Direct biz (95% of revenue) declined by 3.2% CC QoQ due to extended weakness in banking, financial services. Operating profit margin at 15.4% up 10 bps QoQ (our estimate: 15.3%) led by improved Offshoring.

Mphasis reported record deal total contract value wins ($707 million, last twelve months up 31% QoQ). It sees bottoming out in mortgage business and expect sequential growth going forward with upward bias in operating profit margin guided range of 15.25-16.25% for FY24.

Diversification of total contract value, OPM expansion and AI centric deal provides stability. But given macro weakness in banking, financial services we would wait for optimism reflecting into numbers.