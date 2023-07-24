Mphasis Q1 Results Review - Record Deal Wins, Revival In Mortgage Set Stage For Revival: Dolat Capital
New partnership to drive synergy benefits.
Dolat Capital Report
Mphasis Ltd. reported revenue decline of 3.5% constant currency (QoQ (our estimate:-0.4%). Direct biz (95% of revenue) declined by 3.2% CC QoQ due to extended weakness in banking, financial services. Operating profit margin at 15.4% up 10 bps QoQ (our estimate: 15.3%) led by improved Offshoring.
Mphasis reported record deal total contract value wins ($707 million, last twelve months up 31% QoQ). It sees bottoming out in mortgage business and expect sequential growth going forward with upward bias in operating profit margin guided range of 15.25-16.25% for FY24.
Diversification of total contract value, OPM expansion and AI centric deal provides stability. But given macro weakness in banking, financial services we would wait for optimism reflecting into numbers.
What to expect next quarter?
We expect sequential growth in revenue of 3.8% QoQ, led by ramp-ups in new total contract value signings in last couple of quarters and revival in mortgage segment led by uptick in volumes.
We expect OPM to remain flat QoQ, as company re-invests in growth objective and investments towards return to office normalisation costs offset by productivity gains.
Valuation
We believe weakness in Mphasis is largely a reflection of digital risk, but now bulk of the pain is behind and it can potentially grow double digit on TMF basis hereon.
Growth traction is expected to revive starting Q2 backed by record TCV signings and thus would support valuations.
We maintain 'Reduce' rating on the stock implying valuation of ~22 times on FY25E earnings of Rs 102 with target price of Rs 2,230 per share and implies ~two times on price/earnings to growth basis.
