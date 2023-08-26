Mphasis Investor Day 2023 Analysis - Macro Uncertainties Remains The Challenge: Dolat Capital
Expanding, diversifying through building capabilities, growing into 4 new verticals, strategic geographies for GTM, supply chain.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
We attended Mphasis Ltd.’s Investor Day 2023, centered on theme of A New Era. Key highlights:
Expanding and diversifying through building capabilities, growing into four new verticals and strategic geographies for go-to-market and supply chain;
focus on capitalising on GenAIto expand total-addressable-market;
client’s appetite for cost-led transformation remains high.
Operating profit margin to remain resilient in long term and guidance of 15.25-16.25% with upward bias remains intact. It will focus on doubling down its merger and acquisition investments and tech upskilling of its employee base.
We believe healthy signings and diversification of total contract value provides some comfort, but given macro weakness we would wait for optimism to reflect into numbers.
Post the recent run we believe valuations are now full and thus assign 'Sell' rating with target price of Rs 2,230 (at 22 times FY25E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Mphasis - Improving Total Contract Value Wallet Share Gains; Non-Banking Key Growth Drivers: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.