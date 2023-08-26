Mphasis - Improving Total Contract Value Wallet Share Gains; Non-Banking Key Growth Drivers: IDBI Capital
Margins to be stable.
IDBI Capital Report
The key highlight of Mphasis Ltd.'s analyst meet was that the company aspires to be in top quartile in revenue growth among peers in long run. In the near term there are certain green shoots visible and there is a possibility of budget flush in next six weeks.
Further, Mphasis aims to grow revenues by focusing on client mining (top five banking client has large addressable total addressable market), wallet share gains, expansion in new geography (Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific), expand in non banking, financial services and insurance verticals and leverage new tech to penetrate and expand in new logos.
Mphasis aims to maintain stable margins (15.25%-16.25%) and believes that being in top end of guidance indicates lack of investment opportunities.
However, currently Mphasis has plenty of investment opportunities. We do not have a formal coverage on the stock and it is trading at 28 times price-to-earning on trailing twelve months basis.
