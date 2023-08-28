Mphasis - Growth To Recover In FY25; Valuation Remains Full: Motilal Oswal

Although Mphasis Ltd.'s management indicated an early sign of recovery in mortgage business with improving revenue visibility on its banking, financial services portfolio, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock factoring in the near-term weakness in direct business.

However, the weakness will be offset by better medium-term growth due to strong deal wins.

We remain watchful of the macro recovery to see further progress in its DR business with expected volume recovery on its origination and refinance services.

We expect an FY24/FY25 USD revenue decline of 4.1%/growth of 14.8% YoY with FY24 margin at 15.5% (lower end of the guided range of 15.25%-16.25%).

We anticipate FY25E margin to improve to 16.5%.