Motilal Oswal Q3 Review - Gain In F&O Market Share, Growth Prospect In HFC Are Positives: ICICI Securities
Company is in a better position to defend and grow market share.
ICICI Securities Report
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has specific levers for growth in each of its segments.
We appreciate the potential upside as the company works towards each of these metrics (improvement in broking volume share, improvement in asset management company performance, increasing wealth management assets under management through increasing raw material pool and increasing housing finance company portfolio sustainably and profitably) keeping in mind the overall attractive valuations even after a holding company discount of 20%.
Q3 FY23 has been a steady quarter with core profit after tax of Rs 1.35 billion in capital market business (Rs 3.59 billion in nine months-FY23 versus our expectations of Rs 4.87 billion/Rs 5.38 billion in FY23E/FY24E), Rs 670 million in asset and wealth management (Rs 1.92 billion in 9MFY23 versus our expectations of Rs 2.81 billion/Rs 3.62 billion in FY23E/FY24E) and overall profit after tax of Rs 373 million in HFC business (Rs 1.04 billion in 9MFY23 versus our expectations of Rs 1.41 billion/Rs 1.61 billion in FY23E/FY24E).
