Motilal Oswal - Capital Market Play; Improvement Levers Exist In All Segments: ICICI Securities

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.’s business performance improved in FY23 as seen from:

steady market share in derivatives, improved mutual fund performance in select schemes, and consistent growth with stable asset quality in the housing finance business, which also has a new Managing Director now.

Capital market momentum is likely to boost earnings and mark-to-market value of investments.

We maintain 'Buy' on Motilal Oswal with a revised target price of Rs 943 (earlier Rs 900) based on FY25E SoTP valuations (earlier FY24E).

We assign 12/15/15/5/5 times price/earning on core profit after tax for broking and distribution/asset management company/wealth management/private equity and real estate/investment banking respectively.

We assign 0.7/1.2 times price/book for capital market/affordable housing lending, respectively, and 1x on fund-based FY23 assets under management. We apply an overall holding company discount of 20%.