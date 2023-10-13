Motilal Oswal - A Beneficiary Of Capital Market Momentum: ICICI Securities
individual businesses have improvement levers.
ICICI Securities Report
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.’s business performance improved in Q1 FY24 led by:
steady market share in derivatives,
improved mutual fund performance in select schemes, and
consistent growth with stable asset quality in housing finance business.
This, along with capital market momentum is likely to boost core earnings in Q2 as well which is driving our earnings/valuation upgrade along with mark to market increase in value of investments.
We maintain 'Buy' on Motilal Oswal with a revised target price of Rs 1,079 (earlier Rs 943) based on FY25E SoTP valuations.
We assign 12/15/15/5/5 times price/earning on core profit after tax for broking and distribution/asset management company/wealth management /PE&RE /investment banking, respectively.
We assign 0.7/1.2 times price/book for capital market/affordable housing lending, respectively, and one time on fund-based FY23 assets under management.
We apply an overall holding company discount of 20%. All the multiples are unchanged.
