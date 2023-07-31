Motherson Wiring Q1 Review - Lower Raw Material Savings, Higher Wage Inflation Hurts Margins: Motilal Oswal
Traction on electric vehicles continues as supplies commence to two commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 performance was below estimates, hurt by lower-than-estimated cost commodity savings and higher-than-estimated wage inflation, resulting in Ebitda margin miss.
With the new facilities anticipated to be fully operational by Q2 FY24, there is an expected increase in utilisation, leading to significant growth over the next two years.
We cut FY24E/25E earnings per share by 10%/6% to reflect for higher wage inflation.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 70 (35 times September-25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.