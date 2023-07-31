Motherson Wiring Q1 Review - Lower Raw Material Savings, Higher Wage Inflation Hurts Margins: Motilal Oswal

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 performance was below estimates, hurt by lower-than-estimated cost commodity savings and higher-than-estimated wage inflation, resulting in Ebitda margin miss.

With the new facilities anticipated to be fully operational by Q2 FY24, there is an expected increase in utilisation, leading to significant growth over the next two years.

We cut FY24E/25E earnings per share by 10%/6% to reflect for higher wage inflation.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 70 (35 times September-25E earnings per share).