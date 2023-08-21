Motherson Wiring - Capacity In Place To Support Future Growth: Motilal Oswal

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.’s FY23 annual report underlined its focus on leveraging the electrification trend, localisation, and maintaining return on capital employed more than 40% (~42.7% pre-tax in FY23). It has consistently taken proactive approach to capacity expansion and research and development initiatives and added three new facilities this year, which are expected to reach optimum utilization in FY24.

Its focus on electrification is reflected in adding a dedicated line for producing electric vehicle and high-voltage wire harnesses in Chennai. FY23 was operationally challenging for Motherson Sumi Wiring, as its Ebitda margin contracted ~190 basis point YoY to 11.1%, due to multiple headwinds.

However, we expect gradual recovery in the operating performance starting from H2 FY24, led by increased utilisation of the new plants and stable copper prices.

We believe it deserves rich valuations driven by-

its strong competitive positioning, top decile capital efficiencies, and it being a beneficiary of EVs and other mega trends.

The stock trades at 39.7 times/31.6 times FY24E/25E earnings per share. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 (~35 times September-25E EPS).