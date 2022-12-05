Motherson Sumi Wiring - Preferred Pick To Play Upon Premiumisation, Electrification In PV Space: ICICI Direct

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.'s analyst meet key takeaways:

The group reiterated its commitment towards $36 billion revenue target by FY25 with 40% return on capital employed and 40% dividend payout. It also aims to realise 75% of revenues from the auto space and rest 25% from non-auto domain.

The aim is also to have no component, country and customer more than 10% of sales. It counts domestic wiring business (Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.) as an integral part of this vision.

Key takeaway for domestic wiring harness business include: