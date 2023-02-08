Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q3 Results Review - Higher Manpower Costs Impact Margin: Systematix
Motherson Sumi Wiring has hired and is training an additional 7,000 people for the launch of new model programs.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 operating performance was below our estimate led by higher manpower costs as the company has expanded its workforce to cater to new program launches.
The company has delivered a 16% YoY growth / 9% QoQ dip in revenue, as original equipment manufacturer production volumes increased YoY but lowered QoQ.
During the year, Motherson Sumi Wiring announced a new greenfield facility in Chennai, which would also manufacture high-voltage wiring harnesses for electric vehicles (passenger vehicles, buses and two-wheelers), and a brownfield expansion in Bengaluru, to supply for new launches, both of which are expected to reach optimum utilisation by Q1 FY24.
Over the last 12 years, while the auto industry posted a 3%/7% compound annual growth rate in volume/value, Motherson Sumi Wiring registered a 14% CAGR in revenue, highlighting marked growth in content per vehicle (driven by premiumisation).
We see Motherson Sumi Wiring as a credible proxy to the domestic PV industry’s long-term growth prospects and expect it to trade at a premium to peers, given its ability to sustain strong free cash flow and return ratios.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
ZF Commercial Vehicle India Q3 Results Review - Strong Growth With Improving Profitability: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.