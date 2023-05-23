Motherson Sumi Wiring India - In-line Performance; Profitability Improvement Is Key: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Motherson Sumi Wiring India’s (MSWIL) Q4FY23 EBITDAM at 11.2% was up 62bps QoQ, driven by operating leverage with revenues rising 11% QoQ. Gross margin surprised negatively with ~260bps QoQ decline (lowest since MSWIL got demerged) due to a combination of change in mix, copper price fluctuations, adverse currency hedges, etc. With new launches lined up in both ICE and EV segments across key OEMs, we are factoring-in revenue growth for FY24E/FY25E at 18%. However, we have reduced EBITDAM by 50bps/100bps to ~13% for the same years resulting in ~5% cut in earnings. The EBITDAM cut is due to the slower rate of execution in terms of profitability. With the ramp-up phase for new facilities over and increase in utilisation expected in the coming quarters along with commodity prices, currency rates and chip supply stabilising, we expect MSWIL to execute steady long-term EBITDAM of ~13% and deliver a revenue CAGR of ~17% in next 5 years. Maintain BUY with a DCF-based target price of Rs64 (earlier: Rs66), implying ~32x FY25E earnings.
