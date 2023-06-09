Monetary Policy Review - RBI’s ‘Higher-For-Longer’ Mantra: Systematix

Reserve Bank of India announced a status quo on policy rates and stance on the widely expected line but kept the statement hawkish taking a stricter view on curbing inflation further to its target of 4%, thus giving an impression of keeping rates elevated at 6.5% for longer.

The continued uncertainties relating to policy rates in major economies viz the U.S. and Europe, where central banks remain hawkish despite recent aggressive tightening could be limiting RBI’s degree of freedom.

RBI’s statement of growth resilience and strength sounds contrary to some it its own survey results. But it may serve the purpose of justifying a hawkish stance.