Monetary Policy Preview - RBI May Raise Repo Rate By 25 Bps To 6.75% In April, Pause Thereafter: CareEdge
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to release its first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 on April 6, 2023.
CareEdge Research Report
Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to release its first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 on April 6, 2023. Given the current backdrop of high inflation and mixed signals on growth, the Central Bank will need to walk a tightrope to achieve a delicate balance.
Market watchers will be closely scrutinising the policy outcome for any indications of the current rate hike cycle's end and changes to the monetary policy stance.
The RBI's decision in April is likely to be influenced by the unexpectedly high Consumer Price Index inflation numbers recorded in the last two months. The January and February spike in CPI inflation, combined with core inflation remaining above 6%, may push the policy outcome in favor of one more rate hike. Moreover, the latest inflationary expectations data does not suggest a significant relief.
Furthermore, the expectation of the Federal Reserve continuing its rate hike cycle to control inflation may support the RBI's decision to raise the repo rate in the April meeting before pressing the pause button.
