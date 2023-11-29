Mold-Tek Packaging - Ramp-Up Of Margin Accretive Projects Is The Key: Nirmal Bang
We believe that Mold-Tek Packaging is moving in the right direction with the pharma foray.
Nirmal Bang Report
We believe that Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is moving in the right direction with the pharma foray. The intent to ‘move up the value chain’ is encouraging and it will lead to consistent improvement in the quality of earnings over the medium term, in our view.
Mold-Tek Packaging has already demonstrated its track record in successfully scaling up fmcg and foot, which has more than twice Ebitda/kg versus paints and lubes divisions.
We believe that pharma IBM will be the replica of the same with even better Ebitda/kg; but, scaling up to full utilisation would be a gradual process as Mold-Tek Packaging will cater to a completely new set of clients.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
