Mold-Tek Packaging Q3 Results Review - Weakness In Paint Division Demand Played A Spoilsport: IDBI Capital

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 result was below our and consensus estimates on key parameters as earnings were impacted due to decline in sales volume of paint division (due to seasonally weak demand).

Further, Ebitda margin was affected due to the under-capacity utilisation and delay in the several projects which company expect to start in the upcoming quarters.

Net sales declined by 3.4% YoY to Rs1,548 million, while Ebitda came in at Rs 284 million, lower by 10.1% YoY.

Mold-Tek Packaging reported net profit of Rs 163 million, marginally down by 2.1% over Q3 FY22. The company’s capacity addition and strong demand across key verticals bodes well for sustainable earnings growth in future. We have introduced FY25E estimates in this report.