Mold-Tek Packaging Q3 Results Review - Weakness In Paint Division Demand Played A Spoilsport: IDBI Capital
Net sales declined by 3.4% YoY to Rs1,548 million, while Ebitda came in at Rs 284 million, lower by 10.1% YoY.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 result was below our and consensus estimates on key parameters as earnings were impacted due to decline in sales volume of paint division (due to seasonally weak demand).
Further, Ebitda margin was affected due to the under-capacity utilisation and delay in the several projects which company expect to start in the upcoming quarters.
Net sales declined by 3.4% YoY to Rs1,548 million, while Ebitda came in at Rs 284 million, lower by 10.1% YoY.
Mold-Tek Packaging reported net profit of Rs 163 million, marginally down by 2.1% over Q3 FY22. The company’s capacity addition and strong demand across key verticals bodes well for sustainable earnings growth in future. We have introduced FY25E estimates in this report.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.