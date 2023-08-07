Mold-Tek Packaging Q1 Results Review - Volume Growth Trajectory To Improve From FY25: Nirmal Bang
We believe timely commissioning of new projects in paints and fmcg and food will determine the growth trajectory from FY25.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda came 10% below our estimate mainly on lower volumes of ice-creams and under-utilisation at Satara plant for Asian Paints Ltd.
The management maintained its Ebitda/kg guidance of Rs 40 for FY24 and expects gradual improvement as pharma injection blow moulding project scales up.
We believe timely commissioning of new projects in paints and fmcg and food will determine the growth trajectory from FY25.
Outlook and valuation:
Mold-Tek Packaging has demonstrated its strength by consistently improving Ebitda/kg through innovation and expansion of the product basket, improvement in the value chain and backward integration.
All future projects are margin and return ratio accretive with the possibility of improvement in the working capital cycle as well, over the medium to long term.
Over FY23-FY25, we are building in volume compound annual growth rate of ~15% and Ebitda CAGR of ~20%.
We maintain 'Buy' on Mold-Tek Packaging with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,150, valued at 30 times price-to-earning on June-25E earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.