Mold-Tek Packaging Q1 Results Review - Volume Growth Trajectory To Improve From FY25: Nirmal Bang

Outlook and valuation:

Mold-Tek Packaging has demonstrated its strength by consistently improving Ebitda/kg through innovation and expansion of the product basket, improvement in the value chain and backward integration.

All future projects are margin and return ratio accretive with the possibility of improvement in the working capital cycle as well, over the medium to long term.

Over FY23-FY25, we are building in volume compound annual growth rate of ~15% and Ebitda CAGR of ~20%.

We maintain 'Buy' on Mold-Tek Packaging with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,150, valued at 30 times price-to-earning on June-25E earnings.