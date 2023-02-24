Mold-Tek Packaging - Growth Outlook Remains Strong: Nirmal Bang
Management expects FY25 should witness more than 20% volume growth on the back of pharma IBM’s incremental contribution.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently interacted with the management of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. in order to get an update on demand outlook across segments, order visibility and future growth plans.
The management maintained volume growth guidance of ~20% for FY23 wherein Mold-Tek Packaging has already delivered ~19% YoY growth during nine months-FY23.
For FY24, the management expects ~15-18% overall volume growth and FY25 should witness more than 20% volume growth on the back of pharma injection blow moulding’s incremental contribution.
Out of the total volume growth in FY24, the management expects paints volume growth at ~15-18% as against the industry growth expectation of ~10%. On Ebitda/kg, Mold-Tek Packaging is likely to close FY23 with Rs 40/Rs 41 and the same should inch up towards Rs 43 in FY24 and more than Rs 45 in FY25 post pharma injection blow moulding scale-up.
Total capex for FY24 is likely to be ~Rs 1.2 billion, as per the management. A large part of the future capex should be funded through internal accruals.
