Mold-Tek Packaging - Elevation In Capex As TAM Continues To Increase: Nirmal Bang
Expansion plans on track; timely commissioning is the key
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. has demonstrated its strength by consistently improving Ebitda/kilogram through innovation and expansion of the product basket and backward integration.
All future projects are margin and return ratio accretive, with the possibility of improvement in the working capital cycle as well over the medium to long term.
Over FY23-FY26E, we are building in volume compound annual growth rate of ~16% and Ebitda CAGR of ~20%.
We maintain 'Buy' on Mold-Tek Packaging with a revised target price of Rs 1,200, valued at 30 times price to earning on September-25E earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.