Mold-Tek Packaging - Elevation In Capex As TAM Continues To Increase: Nirmal Bang

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. has demonstrated its strength by consistently improving Ebitda/kilogram through innovation and expansion of the product basket and backward integration.

All future projects are margin and return ratio accretive, with the possibility of improvement in the working capital cycle as well over the medium to long term.

Over FY23-FY26E, we are building in volume compound annual growth rate of ~16% and Ebitda CAGR of ~20%.

We maintain 'Buy' on Mold-Tek Packaging with a revised target price of Rs 1,200, valued at 30 times price to earning on September-25E earnings.