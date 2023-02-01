MOIL Q3 Results Review - Pricing Pressure Drags Earnings; Volume Expansion Underway: Systematix
MOIL’s manganese ore pricing is linked to international landed prices, and tracks global cues which largely stayed negative.
Systematix Research Report
MOIL Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 reported net sales at Rs 3 billion down 17/up 28% YoY/QoQ (18% below estimate). Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 553 million -66/+67% YoY/QoQ (63% below estimate).
Blended realisation at Rs 7,157/tonne was lower by 33/31% YoY/QoQ; 30% below our estimate. Sales volumes at 0.3 million tonne -3/+44% YoY/QoQ were 18% below estimate with Ebitda/tonne reported at Rs 1,864/tonne -65/+16% YoY/QoQ.
MOIL’s manganese ore pricing is linked to international landed prices, and tracks global cues which largely stayed negative for much of the quarter.
We cut our FY23/24 Ebitda estimates by 34%/31% largely reflecting weaker than expected pricing. We have introduced FY25 estimates, and value MOIL at four times FY25E Ebitda.
