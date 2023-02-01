MOIL Q3 Results Review - Pricing Pressure Drags Earnings; Volume Expansion Underway: Systematix

MOIL Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 reported net sales at Rs 3 billion down 17/up 28% YoY/QoQ (18% below estimate). Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 553 million -66/+67% YoY/QoQ (63% below estimate).

Blended realisation at Rs 7,157/tonne was lower by 33/31% YoY/QoQ; 30% below our estimate. Sales volumes at 0.3 million tonne -3/+44% YoY/QoQ were 18% below estimate with Ebitda/tonne reported at Rs 1,864/tonne -65/+16% YoY/QoQ.

MOIL’s manganese ore pricing is linked to international landed prices, and tracks global cues which largely stayed negative for much of the quarter.

We cut our FY23/24 Ebitda estimates by 34%/31% largely reflecting weaker than expected pricing. We have introduced FY25 estimates, and value MOIL at four times FY25E Ebitda.