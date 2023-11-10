MOIL Q2 Results Review - High Volumes Boost Earnings; Expansion Underway: Systematix
MOIL reduced prices of its ferro-grade manganese ores by 5% in July and August each, respectively.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
MOIL Ltd.’s reported Q2 FY24 net sales at Rs 3.5 billion + 47%/-8% YoY/QoQ (7% above estimate). Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 963 million + 190%/-22% YoY/QoQ (10% below estimate).
Blended realisation at Rs 9,054/ tonne was lower by 13%/1.2 YoY/QoQ; in line with our estimate. Sales volumes increased + 74% YoY to 0.36 million tonne but fell 9% QoQ due to monsoon quarter.
Ebitda/tonne reported at Rs 2,668/ tonne + 60%/-15% YoY/QoQ was 10% below our estimate due to higher costs and lower realisations. Segment revenue from power sales was reported at Rs 74 million, rising 42%/24% YoY/QoQ
MOIL registered the highest production of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide during H1 FY24, recording a growth of 26% YoY. EMD is a 100% import substitution product, used mostly for batteries and pharmaceuticals manufacturing.
MOIL’s Q2 FY24 earnings were boosted by higher volumes despite lower realisations and seasonal factors. The recent uptick in volumes comes from various capacity expansion projects that came on stream after a Covid-led delay.
The company has another 500 kilo tonnes per annum capacity expansion underway at its Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh and Gumgaon, Maharashtra mines.
MOIL’s 3.5 million tonne target capacity by 2030 would strategically help meet the growing demand for manganese ore in the domestic and foreign markets.
Growing steel capacity and demand in India, along with usage of manganese ores in dry cell batteries is slated to drive up the demand in the short to medium term.
We cut our FY24 Ebitda estimate by 6% due to weaker pricing partially offset by higher volumes. We roll forward to FY26 and value MOIL at six times FY26E Ebitda (five times FY25E earlier) to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 302/share (Rs 238/share earlier).
It currently trades at 4.9 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Firstsource Solutions Q2 Review -Mortgage Slowdown, Weak Macros Drive Guidance Cut: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.