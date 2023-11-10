MOIL Q2 Results Review - High Volumes Boost Earnings; Expansion Underway: Systematix

MOIL Ltd.’s reported Q2 FY24 net sales at Rs 3.5 billion + 47%/-8% YoY/QoQ (7% above estimate). Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 963 million + 190%/-22% YoY/QoQ (10% below estimate).

Blended realisation at Rs 9,054/ tonne was lower by 13%/1.2 YoY/QoQ; in line with our estimate. Sales volumes increased + 74% YoY to 0.36 million tonne but fell 9% QoQ due to monsoon quarter.

Ebitda/tonne reported at Rs 2,668/ tonne + 60%/-15% YoY/QoQ was 10% below our estimate due to higher costs and lower realisations. Segment revenue from power sales was reported at Rs 74 million, rising 42%/24% YoY/QoQ