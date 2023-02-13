M&M Q3 Results Review - Operationally Inline, Higher Other Income Boost Profit After Tax: Yes Securities

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 results were broadly in‐line on operating front while higher other income at Rs 6.7 billion (our estimate: Rs 2.4 billion), lead to beat at adjusted profit after tax at Rs 21.5 billion (our estimate: Rs 16.3 billion).

The key highlight of the quarter was continued increase in auto segment margins (Ebit) at 6.7% (up 320 bps YoY/ up 70 bps QoQ). This in a way achieved management target of ~300 bps gains ahead of time.

We reckon, margins to remain at an elevated level led by-

price hikes and end of introductory pricing for XUV7OO, Thar and Scorpio N, moderating raw material inflation and cost controls.

The second highlight of the quarter was ~20 bps QoQ expansion in farm equipment segment margins at 16.6% (this is at time when Escorts Kubota Ltd.’s Ebit remained multi quarter low at 8.4%).

M&M don’t expect significant cost hike due to real driving emissions (Rs 9‐15,000/unit and Rs 20‐22,000/unit for some brands) is positive.