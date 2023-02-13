M&M Q3 Results Review - Inline Quarter; Auto Business Margin Expansion Continues: Motilal Oswal

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 operating performance was inline, though profit after tax came in above our estimate thanks to higher other income. The auto business remains on a strong growth path, led by a healthy order backlog. The tractor segment is expected to cross its previous peak in FY23.

M&M merged Mahindra Electric and a few other special purpose vehicles with-effect-from April 01, 2021, and hence the numbers were restated. Standalone revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 41%/56%/52% YoY to Rs 216.5 billion/Rs 28.1 billion/Rs 20.3 billion. For nine months-FY23, revenues/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax rose 54%/50%/46.5% YoY.

Volumes grew 32% YoY. Net realisations increased 7% YoY (flat QoQ) to ~Rs 768,200/unit (our estimate: Rs 766,700/unit), led by ~6%/5.5% YoY growth in tractor/auto realisations.

Gross margins declined 130 bps YoY (up 60 bps QoQ) to 24% (inline), hit by lower tractor contribution and higher raw material costs. However, Ebitda margin expanded 130 bps YoY (110 bps QoQ) to 13% (versus our estimate: 12.7%) owing to operating leverage.