M&M Q1 Results Review - Above Estimate; Operating Leverage Aids Margin Expansion: Motilal Oswal

While the outlook for Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.'s tractors remains stable, we expect the auto business to be the key growth driver for the next couple of years. Despite deterioration in the mix, we estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~14%/20%/20% over FY23-25. The implied core price/earning for M&M stands at 15.6 times/14.1 times FY24E/FY25E earnings per share.

While the valuation is still attractive versus peers, M&M has seen a substantial rerating in FY23 as the stock is now trading in line with its five-year average core P/E (against discount of 30% earlier), driven by a strong performance in the SUV segment, market share gain in tractors and new launch pipeline in electric vehicles.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,725 (based on Septembe-’25E SOTP).