M&M - Near-Term Challenges Priced In: ICICI Securities
Mahindra and Mahindra has corrected ~20% in the past couple of months due to fears of El Nino impacting tractor demand in FY24.
ICICI Securities Report
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. has corrected ~20% in the past couple of months due to fears of El Nino impacting tractor demand in FY24 along with receding waiting period of its utility vehicle portfolio.
In the past 15 years, on four occasions of El Nino, tractor volume declined by an average of ~12%. Thus, we are building in 12% tractor volume decline for M&M in FY24 as against our earlier estimate of ~6% growth.
For SUVs, though waiting period of XUV700 has declined, overall monthly retails in general have largely remained unchanged in the past four-six months, as per our dealer interactions.
We believe waiting period of XUV700 is down to two-three months in general as compared to six-12 months in H1 FY23 due to rise in cancellation rate.
For other key models like Scorpio N and Thar rear wheel drive, waiting periods are in excess of a year. With XUV400 and Thar RWD yet to get delivered, against current monthly wholesale number of ~30-32,000 units, we are building in ~35,000 units/month of SUVs in FY24.
Farm equipment segment Ebitm for M&M in the past has been sticky in nature, largely independent of fluctuation in volume and thus, we are building in 17.5% Ebitm in FY24E.
