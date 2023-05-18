MM Forgings Q4 Results Review - Inexpensive Valuations Provide Favorable Risk-Reward: ICICI Direct

MM Forgings Ltd. posted a steady performance in Q4 FY23. Standalone revenue was at Rs 372 crore, up 3.4% QoQ. Ebitda margins were at 17.5%, down 86 basis points QoQ, amid higher overhead costs, partially mitigated by ~85 bps QoQ gross margin expansion.

MM Forgings consequent profit after tax de-grew ~10.5% sequentially to Rs 30.3 crore. Tonnage in FY23 was at 72,500 and guidance for FY24E is pegged at 90,000.

Key triggers for future price performance: