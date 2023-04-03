M&M Finance, Shriram, Sundaram Finance - AUM Growth To Remain In Double-Digit: IDBI Capital Initiates Coverage

Vehicle Finance is the second largest segment in non banking financial company assets under management pie comprising of around 20-25% of the overall AUM. The segment has witnessed severe pain in the past couple of years led by asset quality issues, lower collection efficiency (due to restriction in movement of people) as well as lower demands from the industry.

Going forward, with the resumption of economic activities, the sector AUM expected to grow at a rate of 12-14% over next two year; led by pent up demand, replacement demands (resumption of schools, offices as well as intercity bus transportation), improved monsoon and growth of infrastructure activities in the country.

We initiate coverage on Shriram Finance Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. and Sundaram Finance Ltd. on a positive note.