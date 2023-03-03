M&M - Continuing The Growth Run In Auto Segment: Nirmal Bang

We recently hosted the management of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. as the part of our 'Investors Conference Week' to gain insights into the current business environment, demand trends and outlook and opportunities. Following are the key takeaways from the meeting.

M&M is seeing strong demand for its products and expects the growth momentum to continue, backed by a robust order book. Average monthly bookings are-

10,000 units for XUV700, 16,500 units for Scorpio-N and Scorpio and 4500 units for Thar.

XUV400 has garnered ~15,000 bookings in 13 days. The cancellation rate stands at ~8-10%.

It will launch the five-door Thar by the end of FY24.

The company will ramp up capacity for the passenger vehicles to 39,000 units/month by FY23-end, and 49,000 units/month by FY24- end.

M&M has recently hiked the prices of Scorpio N and XUV700, which is in line with its well thought out strategy, as these models have gained significant acceptance among the customers. Earlier, the launch price was aggressive and was impacting the margins.

The company expects 10% growth in tractor volume in FY23, mainly driven by a good monsoon season and improving rural cash flows. On a long-term basis, the company expects growth of 7-8%, led by agri-machinery and Implements. M&M has gained 160 bps market share in the tractors segment in a year and the same stands at 41%.