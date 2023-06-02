Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q4 Results Review - Good Opportunities; Execution Awaited: ICICI Securities
New opportunities emerging across segments.
ICICI Securities Report
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance was impacted by higher raw material costs. Key takeaways:
Ebitda margin rose 70 basis points QoQ to 29.1% despite firm raw material and power costs, owing to higher scrap utilisation;
orderbook at March 2023- end was at Rs 13.3 billion, aided by an inflow of Rs 9 billion during the quarter Q4 FY23;
the newly commissioned wide plate mill and armour factory at Rohtak have commenced operations;
Midhani has enhanced its focus on exports;
board of directors has declared final dividend of Rs 1.67/share, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs 3.35/share (40.6% of profit after tax).
Going ahead, while we see exciting prospects from the wide plate mill and Rohtak plant, at likely revenues of Rs 5 billion from each in steady state, their ramp-up remains critical. We introduce FY25E numbers at this stage.
