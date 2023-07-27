Mindspace REIT Q1 Results Review - Expiries The Key Monitorable: ICICI Securities
Any positive developments in FY24 on special economic zone floor-wise de-notification is a key monitorable.
ICICI Securities Report
Mindspace Business Parks real estate investment trust delivered a steady performance in Q1 FY24 with both revenue and net operating income increasing 5% QoQ to Rs 5.6 billion and Rs 4.6 billion, respectively.
Overall portfolio occupancy as of June 2023 was at 86.9% (increase of 350 basis points QoQ) with committed occupancy at 88.8% (flat QoQ). The Mindspace REIT manager has indicated that the estimated portfolio exits for FY24E as of June-23 now stand at 2.1 million square feet versus 1.6 msf at the end of March 2023.
We upgrade our rating to 'Buy' from 'Add' with a revised discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 366/unit (earlier Rs 364) based on March-24E net asset value.
At current market price of Rs 304/unit, we estimate net distributable cash flow yield of 6.3% in FY24E and 7.1% in FY25E, of which over 90% is estimated to consist of tax-free dividends.
Key risks to our call are further rise in vacancies across assets and fall in lease rentals.
