Mindspace Business Parks REIT Q3 Results Review - Resilient Show: ICICI Securities

Mindspace Business Parks real estate investment trust delivered a resilient performance in Q3 FY23 with office rental collections of over 99% and 5% QoQ increase in net operating income to Rs 4.6 billion at a NOI margin of 83.6%. Overall portfolio occupancy as of Dec-22 was at 83.7% (up 90 bps QoQ) with committed occupancy at 88.3% (up 140 bps QoQ).

Overall nine months-FY23 gross leasing stood at 3.5 million square feet with 2.0 msf of new and vacant area leasing along with 1.5 msf of re-leasing.

While delay in DESH Bill and postponement of large sized deals remain the key near-term concerns, we expect 14% NOI compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E driven by vacant area leasing and new assets becoming operational.