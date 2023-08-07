Minda Corporation Q1 Results Review - Stable Performance Continues: Dolat Capital
Increase in content per vehicle to drive growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Minda Corporation Ltd. exhibited a stable performance amid a challenging environment. Despite weak two-wheeler industry volume, the company is able to manage double digit Ebitda margin led by improvement in margin of Information and connected system.
Margin is expected to inch up ahead on the back of easing commodity prices and increase in efficiencies.
The mechatronics and aftermarket division revenue was supported by increased share of business with key customers, increase in content per vehicle. Minda Corp's Ebitda margin remain strong at 13.1% in Q1.
We expect improvement in margin of wiring harness and instrument cluster business, expansion in aftermarket business and increase in content per vehicle due to new products supply in electric vehicles and premiumisation of products will help in strong earnings per share growth.
We value the stock Rs 329 ((22 times FY25E EPS) plus Rs 23 for inv. value in Pricol). Maintain 'Accumulate' with target price Rs 329.
